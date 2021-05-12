Roberta Reilly

Roberta Yvonne Reilly a.k.a. “Reilly” passed away Dec. 26, 2020 at Lakeside Health and Rehab in Pine City at the age of 82.
Reverend Dr. Vicki Vander Vegt will officiate at a memorial service for Reilly: 2 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Inurnment will take place 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 25 at the Eveleth Cemetery in Eveleth.
Funeral arrangements for “Reilly” are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel
