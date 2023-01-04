Rodney Benson

May 18, 1948 - December 24, 2022
Rodney Edward Benson – dedicated and loving husband, father, papa, son, brother and friend – passed away surrounded by family Christmas Eve Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.
Rod was born to Ordean and Aledo Benson in Ogden, Utah on May 18, 1948. He attended Pine City High school and graduated May 31, 1966. Rod went onto Minneapolis Vocational Institute and graduated in 1967. From there, he enlisted in the United States Navy from 1968 – 1972 where he was a cook. Rod traveled the world being in the Navy and worked at what he loved doing.
Rod was married to his first wife where he helped raise his step-daughter Kim and welcomed his daughter Rana in 1972 in Maryland. He later divorced, moved to Pine City where he went on his first date with Joyce on Dec. 7, 1978 and they were engaged 37 days later.
Rod and Joyce were married on June 16, 1979. They welcomed their son Ryan in 1983 and their daughter Heather in 1985. Rod and Joyce celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary this year. Rod worked as a chef in many restaurants and had many skills including carving ice sculptures until he retired in 2015. Rod was devoted to his work and was an excellent chef, but his true passion was being with his family.
His greatest memories the last couple of years was dancing and stealing the show at his daughter’s wedding and going on a family road trip to Texas to visit his son and all of his family met up and created lasting memories that we will never forget.
Rod fought a courageous battle of multiple lung diseases, countless doctor appointments and hospital stays. His faith and family gave him strength to push through all obstacles until God called him home the morning of Christmas Eve.
Rod is survived by his wife Joyce; children Ryan, Rana, Heather (Derek); three amazing grandchildren Gavin, Brooke and Kaylee; his brother Gary and sister Bonnie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his step-daughter Kim; parents Ordean and Aledo; uncles Paul and Quintin; sister Darlene.
Pastor John Stiles officiated at funeral services for Rod Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends was held Monday Jan. 2 at Swanson Funeral Chapel and also an hour prior to the service at the church. The interment will be held privately at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
