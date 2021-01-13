Rodney Kish of Sandstone/Duxbury area died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Parmly Residence in Chisago City at the age of 60.
Full obituary to follow next week.
Pending funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Rush City~Olson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.