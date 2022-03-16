Roger L. Jewell, 83, of Gettysburg passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 24, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Mary E. (Jacoby) Jewell, with whom he shared 20 years of marriage.
Born September 25, 1938 in Pine City, he was a son of the late Charles Merton and Edna Ruth Mildred (Anderson) Jewell.
Roger worked as a forest ranger for the U.S. Forest Service for the majority of his working life. He loved the outdoors and working with his hands. After retirement he became an author, writing books about ancient history, his family history and the climate.
In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by 4 daughters: Jackie Harrison-Jewell and her husband, Glenn, of Madison, Wisconsin; Kimberly Rae Jewell and her husband, Bill Schiller, of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; Amy Putkonen and her husband, Eric, of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Kristin Collins and her husband, Terry, of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. Also surviving are his sister Janice Oakes; and his brothers Charles Allen Jewell and wife Eileen, and Wallace Jewell and wife Dee; sister-in-law Evie Jewell; and many loving grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Roger also considered as family Mary’s siblings, children and grandchildren, including son Joseph Hill and his wife Deb, and daughters Melissa Shank and Jamie Mellinger.
In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene B. Jewell; brother-in-law, Donald Oakes; as well as an infant brother, Gerald.
A memorial service to celebrate Roger’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 12 at Liberty Worship Center, 29 Carrolls Track Rd, Fairfield, PA 17320.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday,, June 11 at Brook Park Cemetery, Pine County, Minnesota, followed by a luncheon at Brook Park Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to the Pine County (Minnesota) Historical Society, www.pinecountyhistoricalsociety.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Peters Funeral Home, Inc. in Gettysburg.
