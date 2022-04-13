Roger Larsen

Roger Truls Larsen, born on March 22, 1939, passed away on April 3, 2022.
Roger is survived by his wife Jean; son Kenny and his girlfriend Cheryl Brennan; Cheryl’s grandson Gage Brennan; former daughter-in-law Sheri Marie Swanson Brown; Sheri’s children Zack, Adam and Miranda Swanson; daughters Debra J. Grey and Amy (Doug) Jensrud; grandchildren, Steven (Kaylie) Waters and Austin Christian; great-granddaughter Lucilia Bea Waters; brother Bruce Larsen; sisters Marie (Larry) Noren and Janet (Dennis) Sundermeyer; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at a later date.
