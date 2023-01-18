Ron Martinson of Finlayson passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth at the age of 68. He was surrounded by family, love, laughter and peace.
Ronald Paul Martinson was born on July 9, 1954 to Samuel and Lucille (Groth) Martinson in Minneapolis, Minn.
After high school and vocational school, Ron joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in England where he married his high school sweetheart, Mary. He was later transferred to Las Vegas, Nev. where they welcomed their first child. After he completed his service, they moved to Pine City where he set up shop and started his own business. It was at this time they welcomed their second child.
Ron loved to tell stories and jokes and was always a man of many words and friend to many that knew him. He also enjoyed the outdoors, reading, watching movies, listening to music and playing the accordion. His life was further enriched by his five grandchildren and he was proud of each one of them and loved them dearly.
Ron is survived by his loving and supportive wife Mary Martinson; his adoring children Nicolle (Andrew) Johannes, Benjamin (Laurie) Martinson; his beloved grandchildren Lillian, Amellia, Savannah, Lucille and Theodore; wonderful sister Gloria (Jim) Sutherland; many cherished sisters-/brothers-in-law; former son-in-law Brian Kuhn; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Lucille Martinson; sister Linda Martinson; brother Dennis Martinson.
Pastor Glen Kleppe officiated funeral services for Ron Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends took place one hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel.
