Ronald J. Smith

Pine City, MN (55063)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers this afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.