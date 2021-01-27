Rory Wasson

Rory Russell Wasson, 61, of New Cambria, Kansas, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Russ was born in Pine City on March 17, 1959, a son of Joanne (Fitzroy) Larson, of Danbury, Wisconsin and the late Russell Wasson.
He worked for Waddells Oldsmobile, Conklin Cars, and was an instructor at Salina Vo-Tech.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Wasson; daughter, Jennifer Henson, of New Cambria, Kansas; sons, Brian Wasson, of Salina, Kansas, Tevin Grace, (Taylor) of Kansas City, Missouri; and brother, Richard Wasson, of Pine City. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Blain Bishop, Hannah Umscheid, Isaias Wasson, Olivia Stottmann.
Russ is preceded in death by his grandson, Treyvon Wasson; and a brother, Robert Wasson
A Memorial Service was held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 at Carlson - Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, with Pastor Skip Johnson officiated. Graveside services followed at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, Kansas.
Donations may be made to the Russ Wasson Scholarship Fund at Salina Area Vo-Tech, sent in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio St., Salina, Kansas 67401.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks are required at all events. To send an online condolence, visit www.carlsonfh.net.
