Rosalie Thorson

Rosalie Louise Thorson of Pine City, passed away peacefully on Dec. 25, 2021 at The Estates at Rush City at the age of 80.
Rosie was born Sept. 28, 1941 in Detroit Lakes to Donald and Helen Danielson. She was raised on the family farm in Lake Park. Rosie was the oldest of three sisters and one brother. She was baptized and confirmed at Lake Park Lutheran Church. Rosie attended country school near the family farm through the sixth grade. She then began school at Lake Park High School, from which she graduated in 1959.
After high school Rosie moved to Minneapolis where she took classes for nursing as well as business classes. She then got her start working in the secretarial field.
In 1963, Rosie met the love of her life, Oscar Thorson. They were married Oct. 10, 1964 at Lake Park Lutheran Church. Rosie and Oscar then started their married life in Pine City, where they continued to live up until the time Rosie moved to the nursing home. Two daughters, Heidi and Laura were born to Rosie and Oscar. Rosie loved attending her children’s activities and later her grandchildren’s activities.
Rosie worked as an administrative assistant at the Pine County Sheriff’s office for more than 30 years; retiring in 1999. After retiring she loved being able to help out with providing daycare for her grandchildren. She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling, playing cards, cheering for the Twins and spending time with her family and friends. Rosie was a long time member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City.
Rosie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed.
Rosie is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Oscar Thorson of Pine City; daughter Heidi Hatfield (Tom Hatfield) of Bemidji; daughter Laura Nelson (Chris Nelson) of Rush City; grandchildren, Logan, Tanner, Allison, Megan, Matt (Alexa), Holly, and Avaya; sisters Karen Knudtson, Esther Stanley, Keith Danielson (Marion Froemming), and Kathy Steinkuhler (Mitch); along with nieces, nephews, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Helen Danielson.
Pastor John Stiles officiated at the funeral service for Rosie on Monday, Jan. 3 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Pine City. A time of visitation for friends and family was held on Sunday, Jan. 2 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City and also one hour prior to the service at the church. The interment took place at Hilltop Cemetery in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City-Swanson Chapel.
