The Rotary Park in Pine City on Old Hwy 61 continues its transformation towards becoming Pine City’s Discovery Garden.
On Friday May 13, Pine City crews removed overgrown greenery to make way for a new park. Plans for this new garden have been in process since fall of 2021 with the goals of adding beauty to the city and allowing a peaceful spot where residents can discover unique and educational plants. The Pine County Master Gardener group is collaborating with Stacy O’Rourke, Pine City’s Parks and Rec Director to make this happen.
Funding for the project will come from donations from local businesses and people. Thus far, the project has received funding from a grant from the Greater Pine Area Endowment (GPAE), https://www.facebook.com/PineCityGPAE as well as donations from Minnesota Energy Resources and New Horizon’s Thrift Store. In addition, the family of Cindy Novy, a long-time owner of the Flower Box flower shop in Pine City generously donated. Watch for a Funding Thermometer which will be placed at the Discovery Garden site. Master Gardeners will be approaching businesses, organizations, and individuals with opportunities to contribute. Talk to a master gardener to discuss park details and donate if you wish. Master gardeners will be around town at public events including the Environmental Festival at Robinson Park on Saturday, May 21st, at their plant sale on March 25th in the 4-H Building at the Fairgrounds. (https://extension.umn.edu/event/pine-county-master-gardener-plant-sale) and Fridays at the Farmer Market. Watch for updated details about this project on the Pine County Extension website at https://extension.umn.edu/local/pine.
Many steps are required before new plants are put in the park. By fall 2022, a small heavy timber pavilion (funded by GPAE) will be installed on the north end of the park. The pavilion will be made from native timber harvested in Pine County by Jacob Mans, a Hinckley native and associate professor of architecture at the University of Minnesota. He will design and build the structure with Construction Technology students from Pine Technical and Community College and graduate students from the U of M. Mans is currently helping Pine Tech to develop a construction technology program and is working to develop community partnerships that help leverage his research and teaching at the U of M to call attention to housing and design issues in Greater Minnesota.
Other steps which the gardeners hope to have done by fall 2022 include the infrastructure of irrigation, new soil and building a path through the park.
If you interested in being involved in the project by donating or helping with the garden give Terry Salmela, Extension Pine County Master Gardener Coordinator a call at 320-591-1653 or email salme002@umn.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.