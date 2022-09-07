Roy Reiser of Beroun passed away peacefully Friday, August 26, 2022 surrounded by his family at the Homestead of Anoka at the age of 96.
Roy Max Reiser was born February 1, 1926 to George and Anna (Schumacher) Reiser in West Rock Creek, Minn.
Roy grew up on a farm with his parents and his 11 siblings. Roy attended Pine City Schools through eighth grade, and then moved west with his brother Curt, to do agricultural work in Idaho and Oregon.
In 1944, Roy joined the Army and was deployed to France and then Germany during WWII, where he was stationed until his discharge in 1946. At that time, he returned to the Beroun area where he met Adeline Soukup. Roy and Adeline shared a love of dancing and met at the Beroun Dance Hall. They were married on October 9, 1948. After their marriage they moved to the family farm east of Beroun, where they raised their 5 children and lived their entire married life.
Roy was a farmer and a proud member of the 49er’s Union and worked as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement.
Roy enjoyed spending time fishing, hunting, camping, playing horseshoes and cards with family and friends. He was also an avid football fan, whether he was watching the Vikings or his sons and grandsons. Roy loved to listen to and dance to Old Time music. He and Adeline would polka and waltz across the dance floor, and Adeline said dancing with Roy was like walking on air.
Roy is survived by his children Lee (Vicki) Reiser of West Concord, Dwayne (Margaret) Reiser of Anoka, Bruce (Erica) Reiser of Ellijay, GA, Anne Marie Reiser of Beroun; daughter-in-law Shari Reiser of Isanti; 9 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Marlene Reiser of Rush City; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Anna Reiser; his beloved wife Adeline Reiser; son Mike Reiser; 11 siblings.
Monsignor Aleksander Suchan will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Roy: 11 a.m., Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Beroun. A gathering of family and friends is planned from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Thursday September 8, 2022, at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A gathering of family and friends will also take place one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The interment will take place in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Beroun.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to: Heath-Perkins American Legion Post #51 Color Guard, 525 Main St N, Pine City, MN 55063
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
