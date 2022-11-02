Royal Carter Jr. passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at The Estates of Rush City at the age of 96.
Royal Dore Carter, Jr. was born November 27, 1925 to Royal Dore, Sr. and Ida Mable (Grenn) Carter in Chicago, Ill.
When Royal was small child, his mother passed away. His father later married Ruth Middleton who helped raise Carter in the Chicago area.
Royal served in World War II in the United States Navy as a naval fighter pilot from December 30, 1942 until December 17, 1946. He was a professional over the road trucker for 30+ years. On January 20, 1970 he married the love of his life, Janice Maren Hancock Burlingame and together they raised their blended families. In 1974, Royal and Janice moved permanently to the Pine City area where they enjoyed many entrepreneurial endeavors, just to mention a few; tavern owner, house flipper and a used car dealer.
In 1997, they moved to Merrillan, Wis., where they enjoyed retirement. Royal remained in Merrillan after Janice’s death, August 13, 2004 until January of 2022.
Royal is survived by his children; Royal (Gail) Carter III of Brookfield, Mass., Michelle (Michael) Smetana of Pine City, Marla Parks of Blaine, Burton of Ariz., grandchildren; Shannon Carter (Nick) of Pine City, Heather (Shawn) Lochner of Marion, Iowa, Lonna Carter of Salem, N. H., Chynna Carter of Brookfield, Mass., Snuffy (Lara) Smetana of Pine City, Amy Jo (Shane) Lines of Pine City, Nicole (Aaron) Meyers of Arlington, Mass., great grandchildren; Shane Lochner, Vivienne Mankus, Jacob Carter, Peyton Smetana, Maggie Smetana, many other relatives and friends.
Royal was preceded in death by his mother; Ida Carter, father; Royal Carter, Sr., stepmother; Ruth Carter, his wife; Janice Carter, sons; Ross Carter, Mark Burlingame, son-in-law; Duane Parks, grandson; David Smith, infant great granddaughter; Hayden Lines.
Funeral service for Royal 12 p.m., Saturday, November 5, at the Merrillan United Methodist Church in Merrillan, Wis. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Merrillan.
Funeral arrangements for Royal Carter, Jr. are entrusted to the: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel
