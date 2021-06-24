Royal Neighbors donate plants

Royal Neighbors Grasston Chapter 5146 donated bedding plants to Black Dog Women’s Refuge.  Twelve packs of flowers and 16 packs of veggies were donated for a total of 118 plants.  Plants will be planted at the refuge and will be taken care of by staff and residents.  This gives everyone, even the children, an opportunity to be involved and learn about raising flowers and vegetables.  Pictured left to right:  Bernadine Damann, Donald Damann and Teresa Kukowski.

 

