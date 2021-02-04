Royalton Township
Notice of Annual Meeting, Election of Officers, Public Accuracy Test, Absentee Voting, and Board of Canvass
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Royalton Township, County of Pine, State of MN, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006. The Election Poll hours are from 12:00 pm (noon) to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect one supervisor for a 3-year term and one treasurer for a 2-year term.
The Royalton Township Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 pm, March 9, 2021, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the Annual Meeting.
The Clerk’s Office will be open for absentee voting for the Annual Township Election on Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm (noon) at the Town Hall, or by appointment with Clerk (320-396-2982). Absentee ballots will be available on February 5, 2021.
Public accuracy test of Automark assistive voting equipment will be done on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 10:00 am, at Royalton Town Hall.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until the third Tuesday in March.
Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 4, 2021
