Royalton Township
Notice of Board of Audit Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township Board will conduct the annual audit of the 2020 township financial statements during its regular monthly meeting beginning at 7:30 p.m., February 23, 2021, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham MN 55006.
Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 4, 2021
