Elijah Mathias Ruppert was born on June 19, 2020 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 1/2 inches long. His parents are Nicole Engebretson and David Ruppert of Mora, and North Branch. Elijah is welcomed home by sibling Dylan Underdahl (17 years old). His grandparents are Kelly Engebretson of North Branch, and Michael Ruppert of Heron Lake.

