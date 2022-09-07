For most of my adult life, at the excitement of a new school year, I look back with fond memories of the beginning of my education. It started in a one room rural school house just west of the farm I grew up on near Grindstone Lake. That school located in Dell Grove Township was called Dell Grove #51.
Each day, I would walk with four of my six brothers on a path through a grove of trees just west of our big farm house to my favorite place. It was a short walk, only a half mile and we made the most of it. We would sometimes race to see who arrived first, usually one of my brothers, teasing the last arrival, usually me, while throwing snow balls and jumping over puddles on the path. We carried our lunch boxes, books and school supplies, no back-packs in the 50s. Mom covered all of our books with brown paper from grocery bags to protect them if we dropped them in the snow or on the wet path. Moms are smart!
As you stepped through the big school door, you entered the “coat room.” This white unheated large room was lined on all walls with hooks for coats and a white painted shelf above to place our lunch box. Winter boots were placed on the floor under our coat. It was our version of a locker. Jumping into your cold coat and boots when it was below zero was always a shock, but we did it.
Through the next door was the “room where it happens.” Our teacher would greet us each morning with a wonderful smile as we scurried off to our wood desks that held our books and school treasures. I especially liked the groove at the top of our desk that held our Number 2 pencils. The classroom was heated with a large wood burning stove that the teacher started each morning before our arrival – it was always toasty warm when we arrived. In the front of the room was her large wood desk. Behind the desk was the blackboard that stretched across the entire room, the alphabet, large and small letters adorned the top of the blackboard and the American Flag stood proudly at the end of the blackboard.
Each day started with the Pledge to the Flag. The classroom was large enough for about 20 students, grades one through eight. I especially liked hearing what the big kids were learning so I could learn some of their material also. Behind the classroom was my favorite room, the library. It was very small compared to school libraries today, but when you walked in, it felt amazing. Being surrounded by so many books that you could take home to read was exciting.
We had classroom chores also. One of those was washing the blackboard at the end of the day and my favorite, hand washing duty. Without indoor plumbing this was a necessary chore. Prior to our lunch, each student was called to the hand washing table in the back of the room. Students were assigned to pour warm water into the wash basin and then pour clean rinse water over everyone’s hand. Each student had a soap box, kept in their desk that they would bring to the washing station. The big kids would carry wood into the coat room from the woodshed at the end of the day. This was the teacher’s fuel supply for the next day. They also brought in our daily water supply pumped from the hand pump located next to the wood shed.
Some of my favorite special times were our Halloween Party, Christmas show and spring picnic. For me, Halloween was the best. We would all meet at the school in costumes, teacher included, and hop on a hay rack that my Dad prepared for us. He would drive his biggest tractor and take us around the neighborhood for trick and treat time. Ending at the school, our moms would have food for us to enjoy, we played games and bobbed for apples. It was a grand time.
I was sad when our little rural school closed. Grades one through three were wonderful. I remember my first time stepping on the big school bus to attend the school in Sandstone. I was a little scared but then I saw my friends and decided fourth grade at a big school could be exciting also. And it was!
Marita Haberman is the membership chair and former VFW Auxiliary president.
