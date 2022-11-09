A mural painted on the side of a Rush City business, Hair Do or Dye, has recently grabbed statewide attention. The subject of the mural is what some consider a Black Lives Matter symbol creating further racial divide and what others consider a symbol of unity and racial diversity given the variety of races represented in the raised fists.
When the building next door to Hair Do or Dye was demolished, the west side of the salon was left exposed. The owner of the salon and building, Erin Oare, asked the city if they could paint a mural on the side of the building in 2021. Rush City Administrator Amy Mell told them that murals are not allowed due to language in a city ordinance stating that if something is “not specifically permitted,” it is not allowed.
At the time, Mell told the business owner that the historical society was also interested in doing a mural and that they could jointly apply for a “text amendment” to the ordinance but that there may be a significant fee associated with the action. Oare went ahead with the mural project without applying for a “text amendment.”
On October 9 of this year, the project began with local Pine City artist, Peg Skalicky, who was contracted as the painter and who finished the mural on Oct. 21.
After the mural was completed, the Rush City Council passed a motion to send a letter of violation to the Oare saying that she had 10 days to remedy the situation, and if not remedied, a second letter would be sent inviting her to attend the Nov. 14 city council meeting.
Council member, Thomas Schnieder, was quoted in a Nov. 2 County News Review article saying, “I think it looks pretty good; better than a bare wall.” The mayor, Dan Dahlberg, and council member, Michael Louzak, stated they were concerned about the process not being followed.
Council member, Frank Storm, was quoted in the article saying that other cities that have mural ordinances can use it for “art” that is not political but that he felt this mural was on the more political side.
When asked about the application process and why Oare didn’t apply for an amendment to the ordinance language, she told the Pioneer that based on their own investigations, it was decided that permission wasn’t necessary as they felt the city had misinterpreted the city’s ordinance language.
The city’s attorney, Chelsie Troth, said that the sign ordinance does not cover murals but that didn’t mean the mural would be allowed necessarily.
Skalicky’s reactions
Skalicky said she is proud of how the mural turned out. She said the owner of the building gave her the vision for the painting. “I do just as I am asked with a little flexibility with my designs,” said Skalicky, who said it took her about 12 hours to complete. “I was happy with the end result. I love driving by it. I think it is impactful and tasteful.”
She said that as she was painting, people who were out walking or riding bicycles had nothing but positive things to say about it. “One couple told me I was doing God’s work,” she recalled. “On Monday, the street was much busier and people had their windows down. Once again, a lot of positive feedback. The public loves it.”
Skalicky added that one day when she went to touch it up, a lady told her she was concerned that she was painting over it. “She was relieved when I told her I was the artist,” she noted. Skalicky added that the person was concerned about negative reactions and asked if she put anything over it to protect from vandalism. Skalicky told her she does not.
“I just hope that someone else doesn’t think now that they can paint something truly offensive and hateful and get away with it,” she added.
Future actions
A special city council meeting was held on Monday, Nov. 7. City administrator, Amy Mell, told the Pioneer that as a result of the meeting, action against the building’s owner has been terminated and that a public hearing to revise the ordinance “1001.03: PURPOSE, SCOPE, AND GEOGRAPHIC JURISDICTION” would be held where the public can weigh in on the subject.
Mell said, “A motion was passed to rescind the letter.” She added that after consulting with the League of Minnesota Cities and other attorneys, the city concluded there aren’t many restrictions that can be placed but that there will be more research done as they solidify the language in a new ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.