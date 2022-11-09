Pine City artist, Peg Skalicky

Pine City artist, Peg Skalicky, in front of the newly painted mural on a Rush City business.

 Photo provided

A mural painted on the side of a Rush City business, Hair Do or Dye, has recently grabbed statewide attention. The subject of the mural is what some consider a Black Lives Matter symbol creating further racial divide and what others consider a symbol of unity and racial diversity given the variety of races represented in the raised fists. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.