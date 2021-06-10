A memorial service for Russell Cook will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 19 at Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City. A memorial visitation for friends and family will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Inurnment will take place at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.
Russ is survived by his wonderful daughters Patricia (Ken) Olsonberg of Spokane, Washington, Deborah (Len) Kodluboy of Hudson, Wisconsin, Christine (Bryan) Davis of Little Canada; awesome grandchildren Shelby Olsonberg, Noah Olsonberg, Leah (Cory) Maxon, Robert (Claire) Kodluboy, Katie Kodluboy, Calley Kodluboy, Harley Frederick, Brianna Davis, Cheyanne Davis; high energy great-grandson Christopher Maxon; siblings Betty (Bruce) Heinz, Joe (former wife Kathy) Cook, Mary (Curt) Loschy, Cheryl (John) Funk; many other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements for Russell Cook are entrusted to: Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City ~ Swanson Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.