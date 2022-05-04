Russel Eugene Edison Feigum passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Thursday, April 21st, 2022. He was the son of Robert and Mabel Feigum, the fifth of ten children. Russel was born on October 25, 1931 east of Pine City on the old Brogrin Farm. He was raised in Kingsdale, Minn. He met and married Theresa Spisso on January 20, 1963. They were blessed with two children; Erik Westin Feigum and Amy Beth Feigum.
Russ enlisted in the Army in 1951. He served honorably and was a proud member of the 11th Airborne Division, earning his wings in 1952. If you ever had the pleasure to listen to his stories you quickly learned that the days that he served his country was some of the best days of his life. He was really proud of that accomplishment.
When he was discharged from the service he moved to New York where he met and married his first wife Madeline Sidarie. the union produced his son, Steven Russell Feigum in 1955. Russ worked in his sister’s pie business for a few years before becoming indentured as a bricklayer mason. He remained in the trade for over 60 years.
While in New York, Russell met the love of his life, Theresa Spisso. Russell and Theresa moved with their two children, Erik and Amy, from New York to Minn, in 1976. They bought “The Farm” on Browns Corner in Pine City, Minn. in 1977. Russell remained self-employed for over 60 years serving hundreds, if not thousands of homes in the Pine County area with foundations, chimneys, driveways, and sidewalks as Russ Feigum Masonry.
Russell is survived by his wife, Theresa: his son Steven (Carol Overacker): his son Erik (Brenda); is daughter Amy Beth; and her son Derick; his sisters Joyce (Roy) Bilmark and Nancy (Don) Johnson; his brother Peter Wayne Feigum; and his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Russell was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mabel Feigum; his brothers Bob (Zelda and Barbara), Merle (Lois Ann), and Donald (Willow); his sisters Margaret (Dale) Austin, Connie (Lyn) Coleman, and Norma (Lloyd) Dalsveen and sister-in-law Becky Feigum.
A Celebration of Life will be held at that American Legion in Pine City on Saturday, June 18. 2022 from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.
