Russell H. Gibson of Pine City passed away peacefully on Monday, August 16, 2021, with his daughter Sheila and grandchildren Ashley, Trinity, and Ashton at his side. He was 82. Russell was born April 7, 1939, in Slate, Virginia, the son of Stewart and Myrtle (Horne) Gibson. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling, and playing cards.
Russell is survived by his children: Sheila Gibson of Pine City, and Russell, Jr., Larry and Darren Gibson all of Missouri; siblings: Virgil (Marcia) Gibson of Berea, Kentucky, Gerald (Faye) Gibson of Hibbing, and Jerry (Geneva) Gibson of Roanoke, Virginia; brother-in-law: Dan Bills of Hibbing; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; several siblings; daughter Sandy; and companion Joan Hahn.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
