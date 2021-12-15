Ruth Benton

Ruth Mae Benton age 86 of Cambridge, formerly of Superior, Wisconsin and Finlayson, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and loved ones at Rosewood Sr. Living in Cambridge, on Dec 3, 2021.
Preceded in death by her mother Opal Embree, brothers Richard Johnson, twin Roland “Chuck” Johnson; sister Kathleen Embree and infant brother Embree.
Survived by her children Linda (Daniel) Stromgren, Joseph (Marta) Benton, Jay (Tracey) Benton, Virginia “Ginny” Benton (Dave Jackson).
Grandmother of: Venessa “Tali” Stromgren (Jason Mestamacher), Daniel “Tucker” Stromgren, Tyler Stromgren, Timothy (Kelli) Stromgren, Shane Benton, Jaycie (Kortney) Jendro, and Joshua (Brittany) Benton.
Great-grandmother to: Alexander, Sebastien, Cosentine, Labrandus, Tucker, Leah, Chase, Daniel, Lexi, Trevor, Caleb, Makayla, Aubrielle, Teigan, Beau, Jacob, and Alexandra and Great-Great-Grandson Kingston.
Also survived by her sister Gail(Warren) Soule of Superior, Wisconsin. And many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial service was 12 p.m. Saturday Dec. 11, 2021 at Carlson – Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 S. Ashland St. Cambridge.
Friends gathered one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Private interment
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlilllemoen.com
Memorials were preferred.
