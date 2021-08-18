Ruth Streiff of Hinckley passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Ruth Ann Smith was born Jan. 28, 1938, to Harold and Nina (Schmidt) Smith in Rochester.
Ruth met Paul at the Stewartville roller rink and she thought he was yucky; she gave him her real name (Ruth Smith) but the wrong phone number. Since he had access to a car, her friends convinced her to go out with him on a group date; this changed her opinion of him and they continued to date.
While Paul was home on leave from the Army they were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1957. Ruth and Paul were blessed with four children: Pam, Sandy, Mike and Tim.
Ruth was very artistic and creative; she got her love of sewing from her mother Nina. She shared her many works of art with friends and family: drawings, quilting, knitting (caps for soldiers), crocheting, stained glass, silver “smithing” with her brother Lenny, ceramics, china painting, needlepoint and cross stitch.
Her other hobbies included bird watching, flower gardening, playing cards and her love for her dogs.
Ruth valued her time with her family, baking all kinds of goodies including Christmas cookies and candies, family camping trips making s’mores. Her favorite was the Thanksgiving meal she prepared for her family, complete with her mother’s cranberry relish.
Ruth will be dearly missed by all who knew her and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Paul; children: Pam Streiff of St. Louis Park, Sandy (Jeff Jost) Pangerl of Pine City, Mike Streiff of Belle Plaine, and Tim (Vannessa) Streiff of Chicago; grandchildren, Sarah Altrowitz, Stefanie (Ryan) Jones, Addi Jost, Savannah Streiff; a great-grandson; brother Lenny (Kay) Smith of Clear Lake; and many other relatives and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Nina Smith; brother Don Smith; sister Ardeth Rosecrans; and son-in-law Tom “Ferd” Pangerl.
A memorial visitation for friends and family was held for Ruth from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Swanson Funeral Chapel in Pine City.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Funeral and Cremation Service of Pine City, Swanson Chapel. www.FuneralAndCremationService.com
