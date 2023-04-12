“Are we relevant?” Since day one of journalism school, we have learned to hit the reader up front with the five W’s – who, what, when, where, and why – in every story we write. Then, fill in the details to make the reader well-informed.
For the last few years, we have been working hard at retraining everything we have learned during the many years of being reporters, editors and publishers. Although answering the five W’s is still very important to do, we must consider a much more important aspect to the story. How is it relevant to the reader?
When we fill our pages with stories about meetings, community gatherings or sporting events which already happened, it’s old news. Instead, we want to preview what is coming up. We want to tell you the county board is going to be talking about becoming a Second Amendment sanctuary so you can go and voice your opinion. You want to know ahead of time when Rutabaga Days is happening and what events will be at the festival so you can plan your weekend around it. We also want to tell you about an upcoming basketball game with longtime rivals so the bleachers can be filled with fans. That is how newspapers are relevant to the communities they serve and the readers who read the newspapers!
We have put a lot of emphasis on our Out & About sections on page 3 of each newspaper so readers know what is happening at least seven days out. For those local organizations with events coming up, please be sure to send us information on the event so we can consider publishing it on this well-read page.
Local newspaper readership increased greatly during the pandemic and the number of subscribers grew. People want to know what’s happening in their communities. High readership and interest in news continues today.
Today’s edition of the Pioneer is a sample issue meaning every household in the Pine City zip code receives a copy of the newspaper and will do so for three weeks.
If you are not currently a subscriber of the Pioneer, we would like to make you an offer to become a subscriber. If you subscribe before May 31, 2023, we will give you 14-months for the price of 12-months, which is $44.
We work hard with every edition to make sure we are relevant in what we are reporting on for you our readers. Thank you for subscribing to the Pioneer.
Jeff Andres is the Publisher of the Pine City Pioneer and area Northstar Media.
