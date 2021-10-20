Sandra Hintz

Sandra Kay Hintz, of Grasston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. She was 70 years old.
Sandra was born on Nov. 13, 1950, in Luverne to parents Alfred and Margaret (Harding) Meyer. She grew up in Brooklyn Center where she graduated from high school. She spent more than 20 years as the court administrator at the Mille Lacs County Courthouse, before retiring in 2008.
Sandra was blessed to adopt three children, Francis, Richard, and Natasha, whom she loved with all her heart. On Nov. 20, 2007, Sandra was united in marriage to Wyman Hintz. Sandra experienced pure joy and happiness with Wyman as they made their home on a farm near Grasston. She is now at peace but will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, son Francis Clayson, 3 beautiful babies, and brothers, Larry and Neil Meyer.
She is survived by her husband Wyman; children, Richard Clayson, Natasha (Mike) Besett, Sarah (Ted) Beckrich, and Stephanie (Steve) Harron; grandchildren, Chloe, Kylie, Heaven, Kenzie, Jacob, Isabella, Felicia, Joshua, Cory, Karissa, Brody, Garret, Grady, and Gunner; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Beverly Meyer; and many other relatives and friends.
A funeral service was held on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Braham Covenant Church. Interment was in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
