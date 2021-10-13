Sandra Hintz, of Grasston, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis. She was 70 years old.
A funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Braham Covenant Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Mora. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Akkerman Ingebrand Funeral Home of Mora. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
