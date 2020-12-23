Wanting to bring some holiday cheer to the students of Pine City Elementary and their families, school staff turned the back parking lot into a winter wonderland with their Parade of Lights. Grade levels and departments created holiday scenes and at the very end students and families were greeted by Santa and Mrs. Claus. It was a night that brought joy to many!
Santa’s helpers step up at Pine City Elementary
- Jeanne Lundholm
