‘Say Their Names’ honors fallen service members

When service members go for a hike with loaded packs it’s called a “ruck.” And in the Pine City area this October, veteran service members went on a ruck for a reason: to honor their fallen comrades as part of an effort they are calling “Say Their Names.”
Thirteen American men and women died on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, victims of a suicide bomber who detonated explosives at the airport gate as troops searched evacuees attempting to flee the country.
The Pine County “Say Their Names” ruck was dedicated to their memory, and to remind the community of their sacrifice.
“It’s a ruck that we put together as veterans so that everybody becomes aware of what’s happening, not only with the United States, but outside the United States,” said Chelsea Bontjes of “Say Their Names.” “These 13 miles that we did, we did one mile for each of the 13 troops that were killed at the airport in Kabul.”
Bontjes served in the U.S. Navy for over four years before getting out in 2020.
“One of the 13 members of the military that passed away was a doctor in the Navy, and so this really hit home for me,” she said. “I wanted to make sure that we honored not only them but their families as well.”
The service members in the ruck carried U.S. flags embroidered with the names of the 13 fallen service members. Each of those flags will be given to the families along with other tributes.
Bontjes said she is humbled by the outpouring of support for the project.
“I am new to Minnesota, and so this really just speaks a lot on how everybody can come together in a small town as a community,” she said. “We’ve had amazing donations ... some of them hand-built by veterans themselves. We just want to say, ‘Thank you.’”
Say their names
These are the names of the 13 service members who died on Aug. 26:
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas
• Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole Gee, 23, of Roseville, California
• Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Taylor Hoover, 31, of Utah
• Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee
• Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum, 20, Jackson, Wyoming
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California
• Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska
• Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny R. Pichardo, 25, Lawrence, Massachusetts
• Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto Sanchez, 22, Logansport, Indiana
• Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, of Wentzville, Missouri
• Navy Hospital Corpsman Max Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio
