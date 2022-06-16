Scammer targets Pine City woman

“You’ve been chosen as a winner in our sweepstakes contest,” said “John Keys,” with a heavy New York accent to local woman Juanita Rosa over the phone two weeks ago. “I sent a check for $2,700 to your home to cover the tax portion of your winnings.”
Juanita, who goes by “Nita,” told the man she never received the check. He told her if she comes up with the $2,700 in taxes, he would meet her at her house with his tax accountant, who “knows all the ins and outs of this type of thing.”
Nita promptly told him that she didn’t have $2,700 and that she lives on a fixed income and is on Social Security. This was May 30, and the man continued to call several times a day, asking more personal financial questions like “When does your Social Security check get deposited?” and “How much is the check?”
All this set off red flags for Nita, who then called the Pioneer to share the story. Nita continued to receive the man’s phone calls, just to hear what kind of crazy things he would come up with.
The phone calls continued, and the man further pressed Nita for information and for a meeting date.
“He’s trying to put me at ease with all kinds of pleasantries like asking how my day is going and asking if I’m going to work,” says Nita over the two days of discussion with the Pioneer. “He’s got a way of talking … like he’s trained himself well on how to get what he wants.”
Nita added that “John Keys” kept reiterating the fact that “he knows all about taxes and how to take care of finances.” He said that two checks were sent to Nita’s home, but the checks were never received, said Nita. He suggested that maybe they were stolen. Nita questioned him saying, “If they were stolen, wouldn’t you see that they were cashed?”
He had no response and then offered to put down $1,000 of his own money to help Nita pay for the $2,700 in taxes. “You have to come up with some of it; I can’t come up with all of it,” he added.
At that point, the Pine County Sheriff’s Office was called. Pine County chief deputy, Scott Grice, said that when scammers like this say they want to meet with a person, to always tell them they will meet them at the sheriff’s office and to never arrange a meeting at their home.
“They will likely not want to meet and leave you alone at that point,” said Grice. Grice said that these types of scams happen often and that it’s best to hang up on these people and block the phone number if necessary.
Nita put this advice into action and told the caller that if they were to meet, it would have to be at the sheriff’s office.
“I don’t have a problem with that,” said “John Keys,” “But I don’t know where that is.” Nita said that “Mr. Keys” continued to pressure her saying that he wants to come to the house to finalize things and to give her the check.
He wants to dominate the conversation, she said, and pressured her by saying that they needed to get things going soon and that he wanted to come over that day even. Nita reiterated that she would meet him at the sheriff’s office. He then replied that he didn’t know if that would work.
Nita ended the conversation.
This wasn’t the first time Nita was a target of a scam, unfortunately. A couple weeks ago, Nita’s supposed grandson Vinny called saying he was in Philadelphia. He said, “Grandma, I need your help right now and was in an accident.” Nita told him that he didn’t sound like Vinny. He responded that his nose was broken and his lip was cut, hence the change in voice and sound. He told her he was arrested for drunk driving after only having one glass of wine and that he needed $8,000 to get out on bail. The caller gave her a number for “his lawyer” and said she should call the lawyer to pay the bail.
Nita knew this wasn’t Vinny because he would never ask her for that. The caller proceeded to tell Nita not to call his father saying, “You know how Dad gets.” Knowing that Vinny and his Dad are very close, she asked her son about Vinny’s whereabouts, and her son told her where he was and said it was a scam.
How prevalent are scams?
The National Library of Medicine says that financial fraud and scams are a common problem, affecting approximately 1 of every 18 cognitive intact older adults each year and believe that it requires further attention from researchers, clinicians and policymakers.
Newly released Federal Trade Commission data shows that consumers reported losing more than $5.8 billion to fraud in 2021, an increase of more than 70 percent over the previous year.
The FTC received fraud reports from more than 2.8 million consumers last year, with the most commonly reported category once again being imposter scams, followed by online shopping scams. Prizes, sweepstakes, and lotteries; internet services; and business and job opportunities rounded out the top five fraud categories.
Of the losses reported by consumers, more than $2.3 billion of losses reported last year were due to imposter scams – up from $1.2 billion in 2020, while online shopping accounted for about $392 million in reported losses from consumers – up from $246 million in 2020.
While the FTC does not intervene in individual complaints, reports are a vital part of the agency’s law enforcement mission.
A full breakdown of reports received in 2021 is now available on the FTC’s data analysis site at ftc.gov/exploredata. The data dashboards there break down the reports across a number of categories, including by state and metropolitan area, as well as exploring a number of subcategories of fraud reports.
Fraud and scam complaints can be sent to the FTC Consumer Response Center by calling (877) 382-4357 or visiting https://reportfraud.ftc.gov.
