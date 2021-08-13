Six days went by in a hurry, a blur of merry-go-round rides with families, fantastic musical performances by bands like The Millionaires, and great derby, truck and tractor action – but all made possible by the behind-the-scenes work of volunteers like veteran driver Bob Neubauer (right), seen here doing a little last-minute welding on a derby car before the big hits began.
