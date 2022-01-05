Weight room improvements are on the horizon for Pine City School athletes as the school board recently approved funding to make some upgrades.
James Foster, a Pine City teacher and coach, addressed the school board on the issues with the current weight room stating it is old and outdated. He also cited concerns of the athletic programs suffering from inadequate facilities stating, “We don’t have lesser athletes; we just need the athletes we have to be stronger.” He added that the weight room is also a classroom.
Foster said the projected total cost for the improvements, which would include new flooring and equipment, is $67,900 and would be paid for by donations and fundraising. He said he has asked businesses and some are willing to contribute and that he has several thousand in soft commitments.
Superintendent Paula Foley noted that the weight room is in need of attention.
“The weight room has been piecemealed together,” said Foster. “As us coaches travel around the state and see the other facilities, we see that our weight room is old and outdated and our programs are suffering, which is not a reflection on their ability. One of the main aspects of that is our weight room.” Foster added that there is a correlation of being bigger, stronger and faster, along with having less injuries and that the room is not ADA compliant.
School board member, Candice Ames, said that Kyle Allen’s twelfth grade class wrote letters on improvements and that the weight room was among those mentioned.
Jason Rademacher, a high school social studies teacher, said that in the morning there are anywhere from five5 to 25 students using the weightroom. “It’s been called the worst weight room in the state,” he said. “It is dingy and old and not conducive to people who are shy and hesitant to go in.”
Foster noted that everything in the space can be moved to another location should the school decide to move the weightroom to a larger location. He said that the goal for completion is June 1, 2022.
“It is so important to keep our athletes safe,” added Foster. “Even our most dedicated athletes don’t spend enough time in the weight room or spend the time needed to reduce injuries.”
The measure passed to approve the fundraising project with all board members voting in favor.
Online Academy
During the public forum session of the December school board meeting, Amy Odendahl, an online parent, spoke on behalf of homeschooling with the help of the Online Academy.
“I wanted to try a different learning style and feel the Online Academy is a wonderful addition to the community,” said Odendahl. “The curriculum has been challenging, and the kids know what to expect each day. It’s been beneficial to both kids.”
She added that it’s also good for the district in having less students on buses and in class but keeps enrollment up at the same time. “This should be beneficial even after the pandemic,” she said.
Retirement
School board chair, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, acknowledged the retirement of Carolyn Clark who has been teaching for 34 years.
“We want to take these few moments to say ‘we appreciate you and respect the work you do and it’s great you’re here this evening,’” said Nos-Tollefson.
