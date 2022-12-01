The Pine City School Board

The Pine City School Board meets for a work session on Nov. 15 with newly-elected school board members present.  

 

 T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer

With newly-elected Pine City School Board members present, Cami Babolik, James Foster and Shaune Macho, along with the current school board members, the group met for a work session on Nov. 15 and discussed a number of topics. One of which was planning for a possible new elementary school construction or renovation project. The informal discussion was led by superintendent Cindy Stolp and board chair, Dan Peterson. 

