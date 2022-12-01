With newly-elected Pine City School Board members present, Cami Babolik, James Foster and Shaune Macho, along with the current school board members, the group met for a work session on Nov. 15 and discussed a number of topics. One of which was planning for a possible new elementary school construction or renovation project. The informal discussion was led by superintendent Cindy Stolp and board chair, Dan Peterson.
“The word is out that we’re thinking about building,” said Stolp, adding that consultants are wanting to present how they can help the board organize the potential project. School board appointed and newly-elected member, Lezlie Sauter, said she would like to establish what they want to do first. Cami Babolik, newly-elected board member, was present and said she would like to spend time brainstorming before a consultant is brought in.
Sauter said she would like to put out a RFP (request for proposal) for help with the project and to involve community engagement. Board member, Tim Geisler, said that he believes that is what they were trying to do.
Peterson said, “They start working with you after you come up with the concept and then work with the public to come up with a design of what we want.” He added that when the current high school was built, the architect used a plan from another school.
School board member Becci Palmblade noted that there is a lot of expertise on the board but felt that a discussion should be had with everyone to decide how to move forward. “I feel like we’re ahead of where we should be.”
Babolik said she would feel more comfortable if they all met as a group and had a conversation about what the board wants before a consultant is brought in. Sauter, Palmblade and Foster all agreed.
Foster said, “Let’s have a discussion of our priorities before the company comes in.”
Peterson noted, “That’s why we need to have these people come in and pick everyone’s brains … we won’t be able to come up with the scope of the project without the numbers. There are groups that are really good at engaging the public.”
School board member Billy Head said, “[Consultants] think of things that no one in this room has mentioned. You can have discussion and still miss stuff that they discuss all the time … you can’t build the building until you ask the people and the people say yes. You could actually go before the people [with a referendum] in a year.”
Board member Candice Ames added, “I think that builds on what Cami and Becci are saying in that taxpayers should know that these are just options but no decision has been made. There are problems that exist, but we don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Geisler said, “We are involved with getting some things going. We are looking at four firms. They would get community involvement. We’re trying to move this thing along.”
Sauter noted that they toured the building in August but that no public information has been shared since then. “Not all members of the board know what’s going on,” she added. Palmblade added she was not made aware of what Geisler stated.
“The board members here that don’t know these things are just saying they want to know what’s going on,” said Foster. Sauter added that she would like to see someone come in and evaluate the current elementary building to address the specific issues of concern.
After more discussion, consensus was made among the board to do an RFP to have a consultant manage and help determine the scope of the project.
Board transparency
Board transparency was also addressed at the Nov. 15 meeting when discussing a number of topics including school finance, a possible building project and the superintendent’s out-of-state travel for a leadership conference.
Newly-elected board member, James Foster, noted that one of the frustrations he’s heard is a lack of transparency in regard to school finances. He said for that reason, he would like to make sure business manager, Jill Nolan, has the software she needs to provide what the school board is looking for.
Board member Candice Ames brought up out-of-state travel for Stolp. Ames said at the beginning of the meeting that she was concerned that the travel and expenses weren’t placed on a consent or regular agenda for the sake of transparency. Peterson later clarified via phone call that the cost of attending the Superintendent Academy, approx. $4,500 which runs over the course of a year on various dates, was part of Stolp’s contract which was approved at the Sept. meeting. He added that Stolp would take on travel, meal and lodging expenses, which didn’t require board approval.
