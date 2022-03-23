The Pine City School Board is moving ahead with one of the two superintendent search firms who presented at a special board meeting on Friday, March 18. The board voted to hire Ray and Associates as their firm of choice based on the thoroughness of search that the firm provides.
Discussion took place regarding the value of hiring the firm. Board member Candice Ames said, “I feel like a lot of the process has changed over time and the search process today is much more complex in gathering information about applicants than it ever used to be. The kind of search we used to do probably doesn’t fit.”
Board member Lezlie Sauter said, “The first proposal (Ray and Associates) really gets into what makes us tick or get out of sync. In light of recent events, maybe we need to think outside the box. I also liked the emphasis on equity.”
Board chair Dan Peterson said, “You’re getting a lot more from the first one.”
Board member Tim Geisler said, “After hearing both of them, I don’t want to do it on our own … I would waive my per diem in this whole search.” Several other board members offered to do so as well.
The board ultimately decided they wanted a firm that could begin a search right away given the decreasing amount of time to find a qualified candidate able to start this summer.
Craig Morris, a representative from Ray and Associates, said that he expects to produce approximately 30-40 applicants and that Pine City offers a rich experience for a potential candidate given its geographical location, financial conditions, infrastructure, community involvement, and the opportunity to identify new leaders that can bring stability to the district going forward.
Morris said he could start right away this week and would offer a recruiting option. The other firm did not have that option.
“We will also talk with people in the community,” said Morris. “You may have individuals in the Pine City area who are qualified.”
Board member Becci Palmblade said she is concerned that board members’ conduct of a new superintendent would be professional in the future to create better retention.
Peterson replied, “We voted on a resolution on Monday night, and that resolution says that every one of us is going to live according to the code of ethics for a board member. The majority voted on it and passed it … I’m going to be watching it, and if they are going to violate it, they will be removed. There has been more than one violation, and we’re going to keep an eye on it.”
Open school board seat
Discussion took place about the process to replace former school board member Lisa Nos-Tollefson who recently resigned. Peterson said that he expects the process to be the same as the last replacement when Lezlie Sauter was appointed by the board to replace Wendy Liebel. “We will put information out and people can apply,” said Peterson.
A special board meeting will be held on Thursday, March 24 at 6 p.m. to discuss further action and a timeline with Ray and Associates and to discuss a timeline for appointing a new school board member.
