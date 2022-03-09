School board mulls superintendent hiring process

The Pine City School Board addressed the future of its leadership at a special meeting the evening of Sunday, March 6. Board chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson laid out three options for moving forward: 1) hiring an outside superintendent search agency; 2) opening the position to internal and external applicants; and 3) appointing the superintendent as a school board.
Board member, Candice Ames, said that she looked into hiring a consultant with the cost ranging from $7,000 - $15,000. “You’ll end up with six candidates, but the board does the interviewing,” said Ames.
Board member, Dan Peterson, said he felt it would “add another layer” and not necessarily get them a better outcome.
Board member, Lezlie Sauter, noted, “They could cast a wider net and bring a professional perspective and do background checks … you do pay a pretty penny, but if vetting is our weakness, then we should consider it.” Sauter added that she has been completing a data search on what happened regarding the process of finding the current superintendent.
Nos-Tollefson said, “I would love to see collaboration and connections with students and teachers.” Board member, Becky Palmade, added that she felt there has been a lot of information put out to the public that may skew any survey that goes out to the community.
Peterson said that he likes the idea of having a focus night with the community to see what they’re looking for in a superintendent. “Ultimately, it comes down to the board,” he added. “It’s good for us to get that input though.”
Board member, JacLynn Cavallin, suggested bringing in local CEOs with hiring experience, such as the CEO of East Central Energy and such. “Then we could have the community perspective as well,” she said.
Prospect of retaining current superintendent and superintendent evaluation brought up
Sauter suggested doing an evaluation of the current superintendent, adding, “What goals did we give the superintendent and what has been completed or not completed? Who are we looking for and what are we trying to do? Once we have that figured out, then we can look at who has that skill set.”
Peterson suggested the board start advertising now and close the position in approximately 25-30 days. Board member, Tim Geisler, agreed that they need to get the process moving.
Sauter added that if they are going to post the position without goals, prospective candidates may look at the board minutes and wonder what is going on. “I think we’ve missed an opportunity to do a second evaluation of our superintendent. The last one was shining and wonderful, and then we saw the contract and people leaving … anyone in their right mind might think it’s crazy to apply here,” said Sauter.
Nos-Tollefson brought up the goals regarding racial issues the school was experiencing last year. Palmade added, “Those goals have been met.”
Palmade asked if it was an option to have the current superintendent, Paula Foley, stay on and thanked Foley for the work she has done. “If we would offer it, is that an option?” she asked Foley. “Does it need to be opened?”
Foley responded, “I would be willing to have a conversation.” She added that she had concerns about the relationship between the school board and administration. “I think some of the information gets shared outside the boardroom. We’ll have brand new principals at the high school. It would be good to have continuity.” She added it’s important how people are treated. “People deserve to be treated kindly. ”
Geisler said that he would like to see the posting happen soon and not be delayed. Ames said that she felt they could do the posting and evaluation simultaneously. “I don’t think we should slow down and not proceed,” added Ames.
Peterson agreed, adding, “We need to start the process, and open, honest discussion still needs to take place. Maybe it’s most effectively done during the evaluation in a closed session where people are not afraid to say things that shouldn’t be said in a public meeting.”
“I think evaluating the current superintendent needs to happen before moving forward. The current superintendent deserves a fair evaluation … whether it’s her or not, I don’t really care,” Sauter said, adding that they need to look at the goals given to her if she were to stay.
Audience members were allowed to speak publicly by board chair Nos-Tollefson.
Audience member and parent, Cami Babolik, noted that the recently obtained ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) COVID-19 funds could be used to hire an outside consultant to search for a superintendent. “It adds the added layer so it’s not just on the board,” she added.
Cavallin stated that she would like to have a staff survey done as a sort of “temperature check.”
Audience member and parent, Kerry Jusczak, added that he felt it would make sense to have staff fill out a survey since they are the ones who most often interact with the superintendent. “That’s been a lot of the problem … connection and unity between the administration and staff and keeping a trustworthy working environment with common goals of what’s best for our kids,” said Jusczak.
Jusczak added, “In regard to the search for a superintendent, shouldn’t we be under the assumption that our current superintendent has said she wouldn’t accept a contract? We should assume that we’re looking for a new superintendent.”
Consensus was made among board members to post the position on March 15, survey teachers in the next week and review the survey/evaluation in closed session before the regularly scheduled meeting on March 14, while further reviewing the option of an outside consultant for the superintendent search.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.