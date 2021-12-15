The Pine City School Board met for their regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. During the meeting, the budget and levy information were presented by business manager, Jill Nolan.
Nolan said the school is looking at a levy increase of 4.27% which amounts to approximately $156,000 above last year’s spending, with an approximate $24 million total budget.
The projected total levy amount is $7,142,646, and last year was $7,063,338. She added the fund balance is at about 25% which is the recommended amount.
“We try to match expenditures with revenues,” stated Nolan. “A decline in enrollment and decrease in state aid revenue will make the levy increase.” She noted the school did experience a slight decline in enrollment this year and added that another big change was a building lease increase of $84,000.
Nolan explained that schools have seen a growing dependence on referendum revenue. “We’ve seen a huge increase in other districts,” she noted. “Now all school districts have an operating referendum. We’re below what the state average is, however.”
Later in the meeting, it was noted by Superintendent Paula Foley that many teachers (approximately 80 of the 110 total teachers) were in attendance at the meeting, and she thanked them for their presence.
After the meeting, union president, Jason Rademacher, said, “Everyone knows what a difficult three years it has been for our schools, our students and our teachers. We are here at the school board meeting tonight, united in our ask of the district to have our voices heard. The teachers in Pine City are asking the district for a fair contract that is good for our families and community and honors the work we have done and will continue to do..”
He added that it’s been a difficult time for teachers with a number of challenges during the pandemic.
The teachers, seated in the back of the seventh grade commons, donned red shirts with the slogan “RedForEd.” When asked if teachers have shown up at a school board in this fashion before, Rademacher said they haven’t in recent history. Additionally, the teachers have been working without a contract since July of this year.
