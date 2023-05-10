The Pine City School District has been addressing facility needs for a number of months and has hired a general contractor and architect to help guide the school through the process.
Troy Miller, a senior architect with LHB, said he believes the challenges the district faces will need to be addressed through a referendum and that the district has several needs but at the top of the list are the 1962 wing of the elementary school, school security and relocating the ALC program.
Questions such as “What is the best value for the district? What is the best for kids? What is the best option for taxpayers?” have been presented to a group of citizens who have been meeting to address these issues and come up with what they feel are viable solutions to the problems the district faces.
Three options are under consideration for the elementary issues in the 1962 wing (including the settling of building causing cracking of plumbing and other age-related issues). All options include the removal of that section of the building, the creation of a centralized courtyard surrounded by classrooms and the separation of bus and parent drop off. One option creates more parking, relocates bus drop-off to the former 1962 wing location and parent drop off to the south of the school, places a playground in the former building site, and relocates the cafeteria and gym areas. Another option places parent drop off to the north of the building and bus drop off through the center of the block running horizontally, moves staff parking to the south end of the block, creates a playground on the former building site, and relocates the cafeteria and gym. The third option moves parent drop off and staff parking to the former building site, moves bus drop off to the southeast corner of the block, creates a new playground area near the southeast corner of the block, and combines the gym and cafeteria to the south end of the building.
The lease is up for the ALC to be housed at the Pine City Civic Center, and in an effort to create more space for skaters, the ALC will need to find a new home. Options considered for the ALC include being placed at the high school or being placed at the former Car Truck City building across from the high school, along with moving the district office to that site and moving the high school administration to the current district office location. These options would also add a new secure entry for the high school, along with some classroom space and gymnasium. Another option includes the addition of an attached fieldhouse to the east of the high school.
A meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 10 in the Pine City Elementary library at 4:30 and is open to the public.
