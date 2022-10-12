Scott Miller, Pine City Schools director of buildings and grounds, shows school board members, administration and contractors overhead plumbing which is failing, requiring staff and repair professionals to work with asbestos.
T.A. LeBrun | Pine City Pioneer
A tunnel housing a septic line which recently broke requiring quick repair of 20 feet of the line as school is now in session.
Pine City Schools held a citizen walkthrough of the elementary school to evaluate and highlight some of the issues going on with the school. The walkthrough was led by Scott Miller, Pine City Schools director of buildings and grounds, who focused the walkthrough on the western addition of the school.
He noted the foundation of the building is sinking having been built on a swamp and the presence of asbestos when work is needed to be done on the aging overhead pipes.
Miller also noted that the lifespan of the air filtration system is 25 years and said that they’re coming to the end of that life span, adding that they cannot pull moisture out of the building and are only able to heat and cool it.
That morning a septic pipe, made from cast iron in the 1940s, had broken and caused some flooding, Miller noted as he brought some of those present to the underground tunnel where the pipe and other mechanical infrastructure is housed.
Miller said that he used flex tape for now to repair the pipe and that the further they went back, the more it crumbled. “Should it all be replaced? Yeah,” said Miller, adding that the repair or replacement of the pipes would likely cost about $1.2 million. “You can push your thumb through the bottom of the pipe.”
Doug Anderson, of Anderson Electric, was present at the meeting and addressed breaker boxes which are outdated. “They should work for a while, but we can’t get new parts anymore,” he noted.
Some parts of the building have been condemned such as the locker room which held a foot of water this summer due to a broken water line. Miller noted that the 1947 part of the school is “structurally-wise in pretty good shape.”
“We’re getting to the point where we’re just bandaiding things and probably don’t want to keep putting money into things without a plan,” said Miller. “I will be gone when that happens, but the board will have to decide what to do.”
During the Oct. 10 regular school board meeting, school board chair, Dan Peterson, said they are pushing a little harder, in light of the number of repairs needed in the aging infrastructure, to talk with Ehlers, Inc. and architects in regards to building a new elementary. He added the school board would also like to involve the public to hear their opinion.
