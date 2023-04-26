School invites public to weigh in on facility issues

Amid concerns of structural issues at the aging Pine City Elementary and the ALC outgrowing its current space, the Pine City School Board has hired an architect and construction management company in an effort to address the situations facing the school.
The school is extending an invitation to the public as they decide how to move forward. Previously, a focus group comprised of various community members has been meeting with the school and architect to come up with some preliminary options which may include an upcoming referendum.
Superintendent Cindy Stolp stated in an invite to the public that the Pine City School District would like interested community members to consider helping them decide what to do with several important issues facing our school district in the years to come.
She stated, “The district is searching for options to relocate the ALC program. Programs are facing space concerns.
At the elementary, there are structural issues that need to be addressed.” She added that the architect (LHB) and construction management company (RA Morton) will guide them in prioritizing the district needs and concerns and that part of the process is inviting the public as part of a School Design Committee or a steering committee.
The School Design Committee will have several purposes: learn about the status of the facilities and programs, share hopes and vision for our community school, learn about possibilities for the district, provide input, and help guide the district with what would be the best for the students, parents, and community members.
The meetings will take place on May 10 (at the elementary media center), May 22 (at high school), May 31 (at the elementary media center), June 7 (at the elementary media center), June 14 (at the elementary media center), and July 10 (at the high school) from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please email Pine City School Superintendent Cindy Stolp if you are interested in participating at cstolp@Isd578.org.
Update at school board meeting
Troy Miller, an educational planner for LHB architectural firm, addressed the school board at a recent meeting on the “process of what is going on with the potential referendum” saying that people have attended three meetings of the focus group, which has now been made available to the public.
He said they established a leadership team to make sure someone keeps them within the goals and vision of the district. At the meetings so far, Miller said that enrollment and open enrollment have been discussed, along with the possibility of moving some programs around within the buildings and bringing the elementary school up to current codes.
“One of your big concerns is the ALC … is this something that can be added to the high school or should it remain separate?” questioned Miller rhetorically.
He added that a soil engineer was brought into the 1962 addition of the elementary and drilled holes into the concrete slab to address the settling and cracked walls. “[We] found that the ground is settling faster than the building is settling, and there is a two-inch gap pulling plumbing down and causing issues with drainage,” noted Miller. “It was built on a swamp, and they did very little in soil prep but decided to put in 8-inch concrete piers that only go down 4 feet … we could mud jack the building and addition or just walk away from it and find a new place to put ten classrooms and a cafeteria. Do we remove the headache and start a new?”
He said that they came up with five options at the focus group meetings which will be evaluated at the public meetings. Miller said, “If we did each option, what are cost impacts and how do they affect a referendum?”
He also addressed building security, if the budget allows, and getting people into the building to provide their information with the ability to keep them there until staff comes. “We know that 90% plus [shootings/violent incidents] are student on student or student on staff,” said Miller, adding another challenge is pick up and drop off at the elementary school. He said that one options is that if the ‘62 wing can’t be saved, they could use that space to address the concern.
“It’s an exciting project, but the thing that everyone doesn’t want is the pricetag that goes with it,” said Miller. “But it’s hard for the district to corral enough money for the things that need to be done.” He added that he is looking at grants to help offset the cost of the project.
He noted the building across the road from the high school that was purchased by the school district. “It’s a wonderful facility over there, and if you can make use of it in some way, shape or form .. for the ALC program or special ed. How do we build less and better use the resources you have now?” he asked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.