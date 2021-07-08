The Pine City School Board has heard the results of a third-party investigation into racist and profanity-ridden messages directed at an Asian-American Pine City High School student by other students.
The investigation was initiated after screenshots of those messages were shared on the school’s Facebook page, in order to bring attention to the bullying that this student was facing at the school. Two protests followed, involving students, community members and outside groups such as Bikers against Bullies.
On Monday, June 28, the members of the school board met in closed session to review the results of that investigation.
According to a statement released after the meeting, the investigation found that there were incidents of student to student discrimination and harassment based on race, particularly on social media.
The school board members denounced any form of hate and racism directed at students. And according to the statement, the school board members acknowledged that they needed to improve their communication to students and parents regarding the actions it has taken in response to complaints.
“Our students and community deserve better than this,” said School Board Chair Wendy Leibel. “We want all people to feel welcome at our schools.”
The school district announced that it is developing a committee to discuss equity and diversity and is seeking staff members and community members to be a part of it.
The statement from the school board did not address if any specific policy changes were recommended by the investigator, or whether or not the third-party investigation discovered any actions or issues that needed to be addressed with school staff.
New Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley will be meeting individually with the parents and students to discuss the results of the investigations.
