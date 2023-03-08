The Pine City School Board is still in the process of determining the scope of the elementary building and/or remodel project, said board chair, James Foster.
“We’re not at the point where we know what we’re going to do other than investigate the needs,” Foster said. “There are major needs at the elementary, all over the building, structurally, mechanically, electrically. It is a much older building than the high school. But there are also a lot of needs for programs at the high school.” Foster added that they do intend to go to a referendum in November but that they likely won’t include all the school’s needs in the referendum. “We’re working long hours to come up with a plan.”
Board member Tim Geisler noted that the community will eventually be involved in the plan. Foster added, “We are going to be limited to what we think the community will support financially. We have to address the needs we have in conjunction with what we think the community will support. People want to be heard and we want to make sure they are heard in this process.”
In other business, Nancy Schulzetenberg of BerganKDV accounting, gave the school a clean audit. She did say that the school’s fund balance is below the state average, however.
As Scott Miller retires as the director of building and grounds, he will be replaced by Chris Miller.
Cracking down on vaping
Vape detectors have been placed in the high school bathrooms and have been going off as frequently as 30 times per day in both the boys’ and the girls’ bathrooms, according to high school principal, Laura Yehlik. In response, Yehlik said that now they know it’s happening and can have discussions with the students and possibly search for the vaping products if necessary.
Board member Cami Babolik said that many students avoid the bathroom because of the vaping and not wanting to get the smell on their clothes. Yehlik added that they are working on providing better education for the students in regards to the risks associated with vaping but that it’s difficult to punish students if they don’t have evidence.
Issue brought to public forum
Danielle Davis brought concerns of bullying to the school board during a public forum in February saying that her daughter was called a racial slur during school by another student. She accused the school of not following school policies in regards to bullying or following up with incidents properly.
In response, Yehlik said that the situation was addressed by school staff and that anytime the use of slurs is reported or witnessed by students or staff, they investigate the situation by interviewing anyone involved. She added that the school communicates as much information that they legally can to parents/guardians.
“When working with students using slurs, we pair education about the history and harm of slurs with application of appropriate school discipline policies based on the information that emerges from the investigation,” stated Yehlik.
In addition to following up with reported incidents, Yehlik said that they started off the year with class meetings focused on behavioral expectations. At the start of the second semester, staff met with each grade level again, praising students for the positive things they have been seeing and reviewing expectations and addressing areas of concern.
“One area of concern was using appropriate language. We made sure students understood that we all have a responsibility to use appropriate language to create a safe learning environment,” added Yehlik.
