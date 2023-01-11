The Pine City School Board is moving forward with the hiring of a construction management consultant for either the renovation of the elementary or the possible construction of a new elementary with the plan to implement a referendum within the year.
A total of five construction management companies presented proposals to the school board over the last month.
Newly appointed board chair, James Foster, said that the consensus among all the management companies was a sense of urgency because the building is failing.
Issues identified at the elementary school include a portion of the school settling, failing or restricted pipes, air handling units at end of their life, bathroom updates needed, gym space lacking, auditorium in need of restoration, kitchen in need of upgrades, the fire sprinkler system being brought up to code, unsafe or inadequate bus and student drop-off, and inadequate or unsafe school parking.
School board member, Becci Palmblade, said the top priorities for her are passing a referendum, getting the project underway soon, the cost to the district, and the long-term aspect of the project. “I want the community to have buy-in and excitement,” she added.
School board member, Dan Peterson, said, “It’s a hard decision … we don’t know where we’re going with this construction project, and that’s going to be hard for them to give us numbers.”
Board member, Shaune Macho, agreed and added, “None of us know if we’re going to remodel or build new.”
Foster said that to him it was important that the company have a fixed fee rather than a commission to help keep the cost down and a good track record with passing a referendum.
In their presentation to the board on Dec. 19, R.A. Morton said the preliminary project budget and timeline are to be determined through community engagement process with the solution being both effective and cost efficient. Another goal listed was to utilize qualified local contractors in the bid process.
Board member and newly appointed vice-chair, Lezlie Sauter, said she preferred R.A. Morton because of their success working in rural communities with smaller school districts. “It’s very hard to be a suburban or urban firm, with that urban feel, and come up here and try to sell it. It can’t cost a ton of money … we have to be fiscally responsible but also provide a good learning environment,” she said.
New board member, Cami Babolik, agreed, adding, “I like their fixed fee structure that shows the taxpayers that we’re being fiscally responsible.”
Board member, Tim Geisler, added, “I hope whatever company we choose takes some time to understand the community and what we can actually absorb.”
R.A. Morton, out of St. Cloud, was chosen as the construction manager with a unanimous vote and comes with a proposed fee of $666,325 based on a $20 million hypothetical construction budget.
