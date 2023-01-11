R.A. Morton presents their proposal

R.A. Morton presents their proposal to manage the elementary renovation or construction project to the school board during a work session.

 

 t.a. lebrun | pine city pioneer

The Pine City School Board is moving forward with the hiring of a construction management consultant for either the renovation of the elementary or the possible construction of a new elementary with the plan to implement a referendum within the year. 

