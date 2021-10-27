The School Board continues to deepen the focus of our work in our District. As part of the District 578 strategic direction, the Board has created “Board Standards” that help to refocus the expectations and performance of all who serve our students. I would like to take this opportunity to share some information about our Nutritional Services Department with you. We are proud of the service our staff provides. Some fun facts:.
• Our food service program is primarily funded by the federal government.
• Our staff serves approximately 1,100 students per day.
• Approximately 27,000 apples are consumed for lunch each school year!
• Staff packaged nearly 19,000 distance learning meals to students last 2020-2021 school year.
• The Department instituted a catering program with affordable, nutritious and delicious opportunities for our teams, groups and individuals to have food that is “COVID safe” at their events.
• The Department provides students with “taste test” opportunities and input.
October hosted “National School Lunch Week.” Carrie Staples, our Nutritional Services Director and her staff do remarkable things for our students each day. We are grateful to each of them for their contributions to PCPS.
In addition, we are proud of our students and their teachers. The students that we teach today are very different from the students I taught when I began in this profession 37 years ago. Technology, changing societal values, COVID and many factors have turned our learners from people who took in and processed information to learners who have information at their fingertips and whose learning is about problem solving, creating new options, and applying what they know to various situations. Our teachers have had to adjust their teaching methods and pivot from delivering information TO our students, to becoming teachers who learn WITH our students. It is not about what we teach anymore, rather about “who” and ‘how”. It is a remarkable transformation and it is something that we continue to seek to understand and develop as educators. I will share various examples with you in the weeks ahead.
Mr. Schlichting, the Pine City Industrial Technology teacher, helped inspire his students’ learning when he took a group of 30 students on a manufacturing tour this past month. PTCC hosted the event and gave students a tour of their campus along with a rundown of the programs and opportunities they offer. They also toured Atscott Manufacturing and MinPack in Pine City to explore careers in manufacturing and learn about the great things created right here in Pine City. It is great to have teachers who expand the walls of their classrooms to broaden the experiences of our students. It is equally gratifying to have our local educational partners and businesses partner with us to share the many opportunities and options for careers that are available right here in Pine City.
Our PCHS students are learning about manufacturing on their tour of Pine City.
Thanks to all for the positive feedback regarding sharing PCPS news with you in this column. I appreciate hearing what you want to learn more about our schools and the incredible things that occur here every day. I ask and encourage you to share any thoughts regarding anything you would like to learn more about with me at pfoley@isd578.org.
CONGRATULATIONS to the Pine City High School Tennis Team for earning their place in the Minnesota State High School League’s State Girls Tennis Tournament. We are proud of each girl, coach and family that supports these young ladies. They are truly a class act.
Thanks to all for your support. It is a great day to be a Dragon!
