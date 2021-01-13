Pine City School Superintendent Curt Tryggestad has announced that elementary students will begin returning to school on Jan. 19, while high school students begin returning on Jan. 26.
Tryggestad noted that, per rules set out in Minnesota Governor Walz’s executive order, elementary schools can begin bringing back groups of students to “in-person” learning every two weeks.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Tuesday, Jan. 18 is a previously scheduled non-student, joint professional development day for teachers in the Pine City, Hinckley-Finlayson, and East Central school districts. However, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Early Childhood and grades K-1-2 will return to “in-person” learning.
On that same date, grade 3 will return to hybrid learning while grades 4-6 will continue distance learning.
January 26-27
Two days of “in-person” at Pine City High School are set aside for students needing additional support to pass first semester classes. Transportation and lunch will be provided.
January 28-29
Grades 7-8-9 return to their Semester 2 “hybrid” learning schedule at Pine City High School.
February 1-2
On Feb. 1, grades 4-5-6 will return to “in-person” learning while grade 3 continues hybrid learning.
On Feb. 1-2, 10-11-12 return to their Semester 2 “hybrid” learning schedule at Pine City High School.
Tryggestad noted that the local grade 3 hybrid model has those students attending school each day while implementing the requirements of hybrid learning models as defined by the Minnesota Department of Education.
Monday, Feb. 15
On Feb 15, grade 3 will return to “in-person” learning.
I am pleased to announce that all High School students will return to PCHS beginning Tuesday, January 26.
Other grades/programs
“The Executive Order also stated that high schools should continue to monitor county and local confirmed case rates to determine its learning model,” Tryggestad said.
• The Pine City Area Learning Center (ALC) will change from distance learning to hybrid learning on Jan. 11.
• Pine City High School will remain in distance learning through the end of the semester on Jan. 22 and will announce its second semester learning model plan by Jan. 15.
• VISION will continue its hybrid schedule until further notice.
“Please be assured that all of our current learning models and meal services will continue as planned until such time as all the students are back in the buildings,” Tryggestad said.
He said that Pine City Elementary Principal Stephanie Lorsung and Pine City High School Principal Troy Anderson will offer more details in the near future.
“I urge you to do everything you can in your homes and the community to limit the spread of the virus,” Tryggestad said. “The better we adults do the more likely that all of our kids can be physically present in our school buildings and will be able to stay there. Stay safe and stay well."
