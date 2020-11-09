Pine City schools plan to continue mixing in-school learning with distance learning in November. Pine City Schools Superintendent Curt Tryggestad said that community spread of COVID-19 appears to be rising in Pine County, but that the district has decided to stay in its current mode unless it becomes unsafe to do so.
“Pine City Schools will remain in its hybrid learning model for all grades and programs until at least Nov. 24, unless the county confirmed case rate necessitates moving the high school to distance learning,” Tryggestad said.
This includes Pine City High School, Pine City Elementary School, the Alternative Learning Center and the VISION program. The hybrid learning model means in-person learning, but with strict social distancing (six feet between people at all times) and capacity limits. Schools limit the overall number of people in school facilities and on transportation vehicles to 50% maximum occupancy, and students alternate days of in-person learning and distance learning from home. Tryggestad said Pine City educators will continue to consult with and take direction from public health, and will give parents and students as much notice as possible of any changes.
