Brighten the gray dreariness of January with the splendor of Charlotte Schuld’s “Landscapes: In Search of Beauty” at Pine Center of the Arts. Schuld’s collection of paintings will be on display throughout the month of January, offering a glimpse of her travels, both near and far.
“I hope people get a sense of appreciation for the natural world we have been gifted with,” Schuld said. “A basic rule for artists is to do what they relate to, with the understanding that there will then be an energy that gets captured in the work. Sometimes I am struck by an entire and large scenic view, and sometimes I become mesmerized by the closer view-especially the movement of water. Being a realism-style painter, I just want to share what I found that moved me in some way. It is a little bit like inviting another person to travel with me.”
As a former art teacher, Schuld has been creating art for decades. For the last 12 years she’s been dedicated to constantly improving her painting techniques and developing her own style. Her January show will feature acrylic paintings, as well as pastel, pencil drawings and watercolor/gouache.
Schuld’s process begins during her travels. “All of my works are a result of my travels, both near and far. I photograph extensively when I travel anywhere,” Schuld said. “When I am in my studio I work from pencil sketches and small watercolor studies before I start working on the larger canvas.”
The results are lush and dramatic landscapes which will be on display throughout the month, with an opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. on Jan. 15. The gallery is also open 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22 and 29 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 23, and 30. For the safety of all, capacity will be limited to ten; masks are mandatory; six feet of distance must be maintained with non-household members. Pine Center for the Arts is located at 265 5th St SE, Pine City.
Charlotte Schuld
