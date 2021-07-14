Schumacher
submitted

Briggs Griffin Schumacher was born on April 8, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, nine ounces. Parents are Brady Schumacher and Chantal Hecht of Pine City. Briggs is welcomed home by sibling Heath (11 years old). Grandparents are Chad and Sarah Schumacher of Mora and Theresa Hecht of Pine City and Ted Hecht of Askov. Great grandparents are John and Janet Schumacher of Pine City.

(0) comments

