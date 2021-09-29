Scott “Scotty” Francis Clifford Jr., age 39, passed away unexpectedly, as a result of a motorcycle accident on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.
Scott was born on Jan. 30, 1982, in Rush City to Scott Sr. and Marti (LaChapelle) Clifford. Scott adored anything to do with his seven children, from watching them in their school activities to their accomplishments in life. He may not have been on time, but he would always be there. Scott also enjoyed anything to do with four wheels, from running in the local demo derbies to jeeping. If it was a weekend with an event, he was there. You just had to look for the shirtless bald guy.
Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Doyle (Sandra) LaChapelle and Francis “Crowbar” (Lois) Clifford; aunt, Lynn Clifford; and uncles, Bruce and Harold Clifford. Scott is survived by his seven children, Tristen (Crissy) Salminen, Kayla Kost-Clifford, Savannah (Michael) Clifford, Dawson Clifford, Lukas Clifford, Landon Johnson and Lydia Clifford; four grandchildren, Rory, Colton, Everly and soon to be grandson baby W; parents, Scott and Marti Clifford; sisters, Christina (Jason) Clifford and Katie (Tim) Peck; aunts and uncles, Janie (Jay) Corrier, Susan (Steve) Saine, Howie Clifford, Duane LaChapelle, Corinna LaChapelle, Traci (Bjorn) LaChapelle and Tony (Amanda) LaChapelle; nieces and nephews, Crystal Markel, Allie Poole, Brooke Robison, Neveah Robison, Jason Aronson, Dale Aronson, Katelynn Aronson, Karlie Aronson and Alley Peck; and many, many cousins and so many treasured friends.
Scotty was always the first one ready to help someone with anything regardless of what it was. It didn’t matter what was going on in his life, he was always there with a smile so bright, lighting up his beautiful eyes shining straight from his soul. Giving you the greatest hug known to man. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.
Memorials preferred to the family of Scott Clifford Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at the Grandstrand Funeral Home, North Branch, with a visitation held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service. A celebration of life will be held starting at 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at Hummer’s Rendezvous, Grantsburg, Wisconsin.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Branch. www.grandstrandfh.com
