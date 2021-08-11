Scott Thomas Olson, 72, of Pine City passed away Friday, August 6, 2021, due to complications from lung cancer.
Scott was born in Willmar on May 29, 1949, to Toby and Alice (Weckwerth) Olson. He graduated from Willmar High School in 1967 and attended Willmar Junior College before enlisting in the U.S. Army. Scott was deployed to Vietnam in 1970, returned in one piece in 1971 and was honorably discharged in 1973.
Scott graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1976 with bachelor of science degrees in Agriculture Education and Horticulture. He taught agricultural education and Horticulture at Dickinson High School in Dickinson, N.D. from 1976-1979. He returned to the University of Minnesota in 1979 to pursue a graduate degree in Education Administration. Scott worked in Education Administration at the State of Minnesota from 1982 to 2003. He was a librarian at Lino Lakes and Oak Park Heights Correctional Facilities from 2003 to 2011. Upon retirement in 2011, Scott fulfilled his dream of living on the lake.
Scott married Mary Lou Sadowsky May 24, 1980. They met at Dickinson High School new teacher orientation; it was love at first sight. Scott was an avid sports fan following all Minnesota sports and managing many fantasy teams. He also enjoyed cruising (visited 36 countries), grilling, motor boating, fishing, and trivia (especially Jeopardy).
Scott is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lou; brother, Ross Olson; sisters, Jann (Steve) Larson and Mary (Bob) Rasmussen; brother-in-law, Ken (Jan) Sadowsky; sister-in-law Carol Sadowsky (Tom Simmons); nieces and nephews, Amy (Tim) Ward, Anna (Jesse) Buckley, Megan (Jay) Odland, Mike Rasmussen, Amanda (Don) Robinett and Brian Sadowsky; great nephews, Fenmore Odland, Landon Robinett, Carter Robinett, and Toby Buckley. He is preceded in death by his parents and in-laws, Laudie J. and Milly Sadowsky.
At Scott’s request, there will not be a memorial service.
