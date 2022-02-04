A vote was planned for Monday, Feb. 7 on whether to offer Pine City Superintendent Paula Foley a 3-year contract or not. Foley is currently on a one-year contract that runs through June 30.
However, Foley stated in an email the morning of Feb. 4 that she cannot accept another contract and that her priority has to be family.
“I am grateful for my time here. We have done great things,” stated Foley. “I am sorry that there continues to be so much turnover in the role. The purpose of Monday's meeting is for the Board to determine their next steps regarding superintendent hiring. The focus of the meeting is not Paula Foley, rather, developing a process to recruit and hire the next leader to stand side by side with our staff and students.”
Foley said in a letter Feb. 4 to the school board members: “I want to confirm my intent to leave Pine City per our earlier conversation. While I have been honored to work with the PCPS students, families, staff, administrators, Board and community, I am not interested in continuing my contract after June. I will continue to serve in the interim capacity with passion, grit and with a focus on improvement and celebration.”
During a previous school board meeting on Jan. 10, heated dialogue took place around the request for more pay to be added to Foley’s one-year contract in light of the still unsettled contract between the teacher’s union and the school. At that meeting, the motion passed 4-3 to accept Foley’s revised one-year contract granting her more pay, with Candice Ames, Tim Geisler and JacLynn Cavillin all voting against the revised contract.
This week, there has been fallout in key positions at the school. High School Principal Troy Anderson put in his resignation, administrative assistant to the superintendent, Jason Vinaja, resigned and Janelle Murphy (payroll/benefits) also resigned.
The Monday meeting has now shifted to a discussion about hiring procedures for a full-time superintendent.
There has been a high turnover rate in superintendents in the district's recent history. Since Darwin Bostic served for nine years (2000-2009), there have been a number of superintendents with much shorter tenures. Dennis Fischer took over as superintendent in 2010 and resigned in 2012, Wayne Gilman took over in 2012 and resigned in 2016, Annette Freiheit took over in 2016 and resigned in 2019, Curt Tryggestad took over in 2019 and resigned in 2021, and Paula Foley took over in 2021 and resigned Feb. 4, 2022.
The teachers’ contract has still not been resolved and the two parties are scheduled to meet again Mar. 1. Pine City Teachers Union President Jason Rademacher stated that typically contracts are settled by the end of the year (Dec. 31, 2021).
I hope that additional pay was contingent on Ms. Foley accepting a new contract. Otherwise, she may say she's sorry about the turnover, but taking the money and running sounds more like "sorry, not sorry." Can the Pioneer or someone look into how much these departing superintendents are taking with them in unused PTO and severance pay? I have a feeling we taxpayers are getting fleeced.
