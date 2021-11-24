Season’s greetings

I’ve come to the paper during that time of year where we can start saying “Happy Thanksgiving” and “Merry Christmas” and soon enough “Happy New Year!”
But I also would like to greet you as the paper is going through another type of season. The legacy of the former editor, Mike Gainor who has been here over 12 years, is a notable one. And there are big shoes to fill as I take over the management of the paper.
Day one on Thursday of last week was a little hectic with a bit of a learning curve. Friday was a little better and Monday better yet. But having come from two newspapers that operated in a similar manner, I’m hoping the transition will be without too many obstacles.
Our readers can count on the same breaking news stories, local government reporting, sport reporting, coverage of local events, and human interest stories they’ve come to love in the Pioneer.
But I would also like to invite the readers to send in story tips for our staff to look into and events to share on our Out & About page. Some have already done that, and we appreciate it. After all, we can only cover events and people’s happenings that we know about.
And just a little bit about myself for those who may be wondering – our family has lived in Pine City for about 11 years, and our three kids graduated from Pine City High School. I grew up in Mora but have come to believe that people here in Pine City are the nicest people on earth. Boating down the Snake River from Pokegama to Cross, in what some refer to as the “Redneck Riviera,” has become a weekly, beloved ritual during the summer months. I served as Editor of the Mille Lacs Messenger most recently, and prior to that, the Pine County Courier before coming to the Pioneer. Before working in the newspaper business, I taught junior high and high school English.
When I’m not working, I enjoy wedding photography as a side gig, spending time with family, going to church, and retail therapy. We have a Shih Tzu mix named “Butters” and a rescue cat named “Audrey” who has taken over the place and has earned the affection of my cat-hesitant husband.
I’m looking forward to meeting any readers who want to come in and say “hi” and share a little about themselves and help me get to know the community even better! And if you have an idea for a story or an event you want published, please email me at editor@pinecitymn.com or call (320) 629-6771.
Traci LeBrun is the editor of the Pine City Pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.